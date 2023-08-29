Shop plan for former police station among latest planning applications in Mansfield and Ashfield

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, August 7

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

66 Victoria Street Mansfield: Change of use from residential dwelling to eight-bedroom house in multiple occupation;

Billboards are planned for Nottingham Trent University's Mansfield Hub, at West Nottingham College's Derby Road campus in Mansfield. (Photo by: Google Maps)

9 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Demolition and site clearance of existing buildings and construction of retail unit, ancillary customer parking and associated works;

Tesco, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Removal of five trees;

Ravenscroft, 9 Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield: Work to one tree;

Derby Road campus, Zone 2, Derby Road, Mansfield: Two billboards and one totem sign;

Ashfield Council's headquarters on Urban Road, Kirkby. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

1 The Oaks, Mansfield: Single-storey rear and side extension.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

27 Marples Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Rear elevation loft conversion. Approved;

23 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension with removal of existing garage. Conditional permission;

2 Woodhouse Court, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to tree. Refused;

50 West Gate, Mansfield: Non-illuminated fascia sign, internal alterations including new floor tiles, ceiling and integrated LED lights and removal of internal cladding and replastering. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Thistle Hill Farm, 31 Main Road, Kirkby: Agricultural steel frame building for the use of storing hay/straw and agricultural machinery;

9 Crampton Close, Sutton: Single-storey extension to front elevation

23 Langford Street, Sutton: External air source heat pump;

Ashfield Council, Urban Road, Kirkby: Solar panels;

204 Moor Road, Papplewick: Rear detatched annexe;

Back Car Park, Ashfield Council, Urban Road, Kirkby: Eleven community notice boards across district;

The Old Rectory, Rectory Lane, Church Street, Kirkby: Works to trees.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

25 Nottingham Road, Selston: Summerhouse/storage with seating above and balustrade. Refused;

166 Carsic Road, Sutton: Detached outbuilding. Withdrawn;

4 Cavendish Street, Sutton: Rear, single-storey extension. Conditional permission;

98 Derby Road, Kirkby: Two-storey front extension, single-storey side and rear extension, replacement roof hip to gable with dormer windows and guarding to bi-fold window, raised patio, thermal insulation to elevations and internal alterations. Conditional permission;

87 Westbourne Road, Sutton: Vehicular access and hardstanding. Conditional permission;

24 Copeland Road, Kirkby: Two dwellings. Refused;

43 Smeath Road, Underwood: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

53 Willowbridge Lane, Sutton: Change of use of land to garden use and single storey outbuilding. Conditional permission;

5 Lowmoor Road, Kirkby: Installation and advertisement consent of a cash machine. Withdrawn;

Warehouse, Crystal Martin, Kirkby Road, Sutton: Change of use from warehouse to training facility for a temporary period of time. Prior approval not required;

3-5 Brookside Way, Huthwaite: Solar PV array. Prior approval not required;

1 Primrose Avenue, Underwood: Two-storey side extension and replacement roof, flat to pitch, to existing rear extension. Conditional permission;

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Brookside, Hawking Lane, Stainsby: Reduce crab apple tree to ground level;

127-129 High Street, Tibshelf: Conversion of ground floor of empty building previously used as retail space to five single-bedroom apartments;

Old Farm Cottage, Huthwaite Lane, Old Blackwell: Works to trees;

73 The Croft, South Normanton: Two-storey side extension;

4 Lime Tree Close, Tibshelf: Detached garage with room in roof space, conversion of existing integral garage to habitable room and internal alterations;

Police Station, Central Drive, Shirebrook: Convert old police station to retail shop on ground floor and two. flats on first floor;

Panattoni Park, Linnitt Way, South Normanton: Sprinkler tanks alongside units one and two;

31 The Brockwell, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

1 King Edward Street, Shirebrook: Change of use from print shop to a coffee shop/bistro setting. Conditional permission;

17 Market Street, South Normanton: Alterations to shop front to include creation of front entrance door, fire exit door to the side and rendering to the front and side elevation. Conditional permission;

Sports Ground, Recreation Drive, Shirebrook: Cricket pavilion with integral community and function rooms, with retention of temporary changing facilities during construction phase, and retention of existing storage containers. Conditional permission;

39 Main Street, Palterton: Change of use of vacant residential property to micropub and external alterations to the building. Conditional permission;

Biggin Farm, Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Conversion of an agricultural building to a dwellinghouse. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

91 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Garage conversion and pitched roof to existing garage;

9 Sandfield Avenue, Ravenshead: Remove existing conservatory. Construct single-storey rear and side extensions;

Nottingham Sun Club, Brackenwood, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Works to trees;

Abbey Wood House, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Remove of pine tree.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Telecommunications Mast O2 4,242, Lockwell Hill Farm, Kirklington Road, Rufford: Upgrade existing 15-metre-high swann lightweight lattice tower, remove and replace three antennas, install GPS Module and associated ancillary works, remove three cabinets;

St Edmund’s Grange, Green Lane, Walesby: Works to trees;

Rufford View, Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe: Demolish existing rear store, build two-storey rear extension with loft conversion and balcony, two dormer windows to front elevation. Alteration to roof above bay window, rendering to house, extension and new garage.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Telecommunications cabinet, Broomfield Lane, Farnsfield: Ground cabinet. No objection;

2 Birkland Drive, Edwinstowe: Side extension to replace existing outbuilding and material alterations to existing dwelling. Refused;

66 Station Road, Rainworth: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

Hawthorne Cottage, Quaker Lane, Farnsfield: Single-storey rear extension, new car port and porch plus driveway to be widened and two trees to be removed. Approved;