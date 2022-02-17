Shocking pictures show devastation caused by Shirebrook house fire

This is the shocking aftermath of a house fire in Shirebrook on Wednesday, February 16 (picture: Shirebrook Fire Station)

Firefighters were called to Thickley Close shortly before 8pm to tackle the blaze.

Pictured released by Shirebrook Fire Station this morning show severe damage to the exterior and interior of the property.

The charred remains of the lounge area are visible in the images, with broken and soot-covered windows, burned walls and smoke-damaged household goods.

A woman and a child suffered minor injuries and were treated by the ambulance service following the incident.

