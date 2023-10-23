'Shock' after Storm Babet makes waves in Mansfield as district hit by flooding

As Storm Babet hit Nottinghamshire with non-stop rain – resulting in river levels rising, travel disruptions and road closures – much of Mansfield was left underwater over the weekend.

The UK faced strong winds and heavy rain as Storm Babet swept in from across the Atlantic, resulting in flooding across the district.

The Met Office issued a rare red weather alert for parts of the country – warning of a “risk to life”.

Amber and yellow weather warnings were in place for parts of Mansfield and Nottinghamshire.

A still image of footage shared by resident Wayne Edwards, of two boys riding across Nottingham Road on an air bed.

Despite the warnings, many residents were not quite prepared for Storm Babet, which saw main roads closed after rivers burst their banks.

As of Friday, October 20 – Nottinghamshire Council reported dozens of road closures, including Mill Lane, Kirkby; Rufford Road junction A614, Rufford, and Park Lane, Selston.

The A617, Beck Lane near The Fox And Crown, was also closed in both direction due to severe flooding with police on the scene.

Other roads in the area had “significant standing water” but were still deemed “passable” so drivers were warned to proceed with care.

These photos of the A617 Beck Lane flooded were sent to us by Dylan James.

Frequent flooding updates were shared by the council via www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/planning-and-environment/flooding-help-and-advice

A spokesperson for the council said: “Please never ignore flood warning and road closure signs and don't risk driving through flood water.”

Mainline train services between Nottingham and London were also affected by flooding and a subsequent landslip.

Following the storm, there was significant damage to railway infrastructure, with track and signalling cables underwater and damage caused.

Waves were spotted on Nottingham Road/Portland Street area - near Titchfield Park. Photo sent in by Philip Mitchell.

Network Rail had teams out across the routes inspecting the damage, and carrying out essential repairs.

As of Monday, October 23, rail services in Nottinghamshire were running as normal once again after a weekend of disruptions.

There were 40 flood warnings in place for Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21 – with low areas and agricultural land most at risk.

Flooding seen in Pleasley Vale, affecting the family-run business Bladen Box & Display.

Parts of Mansfield were hit by flooding after the River Maun and River Meden burst their banks.

Mansfield Town’s scheduled home game with Forest Green Rovers set for Saturday, October 21, was also postponed following an early pitch inspection.

And some properties and businesses faced flooding, with the true extent of damage not yet known.

Tracey Bladen, who runs Bladen Box & Display with her family, was left “gutted” after flooding in Pleasley Vale caused damage to her business.

The business, supplying promotional product displays, exhibitions, signage and retail packaging, faced flooding of water levels reaching 3-4 feet.

In a Facebook post, the business owner said: “We can’t yet assess if any machines are salvageable until we clean everything down.

Warsop Carrs and parts of the A60 in Church Warsop were flooded as a result of heavy rain from Storm Babet.

“We tried to lift goods onto pallets, a good few feet off the ground when it started coming in, but the water came up quickly through the floor.

“It eventually broke through the windows and the force of water has upturned, washed away and wrecked so much.

“We’re grateful that no-one has been hurt.”

But others were able to enjoy the “unprecedented” flooding, not seen in the area since 2007, as resident Wayne Edwards shared a video on social media of two boys riding across Nottingham Road on an air bed.

The post was captioned: “Crazy kids. Only in Mansfield.”