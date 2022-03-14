Members of the Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said the youngsters had found the person after speaking with officers.

Posting on the team’s Facebook page tonight, Monday, March 14, a spokesman said: “Tonight, a vulnerable person was reported missing.

“Officers conducted an area search and spoke with some local kids in Market Place.

Shirebrook town centre.

“The kids then went on to locate the person, ring us and the person was reunited with their family and is getting the support they need.

“A big thanks to the local kids of Shirebrook tonight.”