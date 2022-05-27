Shirebrook teenagers heading to Florida to take part in cheerleading competition

Wren Newcombe, 16, and Ellie Cheeseman, 17, have just completed another national cheerleading competition with their group, Destiny Cheer, which saw the group come first in the International Cheerleading Coalition (ICC) at the Wildcats Arena, Cheer City, Nottingham.

Destiny Cheer, a team of 19, competed in the Cheer and Dance competition organised by Cheer City, where they secured the world championship spot that allows them to compete in Florida next year.

Ellie and Wren both study the Advanced Extended Certificate in Sport and Exercise Science at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield alongside A-Levels in chemistry, maths and biology.

Wren (left) and Ellie in their full cheerleading uniform

This year has seen the duo take part in their first season of competitions, with their first competition earlier this year in Manchester and in Telford this month. The troupe secured second place at this Allstar Nationals event, competing with many other UK cheerleading teams.

Wren said: “Allstar cheerleading is different to the side-line cheerleading which you seen in America when they support sports teams with cheer routines.

“Our routines are all choreographed by our coach and consist of stunts, tumble flips, dance and the pyramid. We don’t support sports teams, our kind of cheerleading is a sport in its own right.

The full troupe of 19 which make up Destiny Cheer

"It’s a risky sport and sometimes we do fall but our dance and gymnastics training helps us with balance and poise.”

Ellie said: “We’re so excited about going to America and the whole team work together so well. If we didn’t all put the effort in we simply wouldn’t be able to perform as we do.

“It’s a very big team sport and we train once a week for up to four hours, but closer to competitions we train more frequently.”

Elle and Wren’s tutor Jade Burke said: “The sports tutors are very pleased and proud of Ellie and Wren’s success after securing the teams place in Florida finals.

“Both students work really hard in college and have demonstrated their cheerleading skills to other members of the group during coaching and performance.