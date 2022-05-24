Courses such as digital skills, English, maths, first aid and crafts will be available from June at Shirebrook’s Building Lives Around Shirebrook Town (BLAST) community project.

A variety of programmes will be available for people to enrol on, ranging from short courses which run for four hours, up to longer courses and even online courses.

The centre, on Carter Lane, Shirebrook, is a non-profit organisation which works to provide opportunities for growth in the village. The centre offers easily-accessible activities to the community as well as providing a comfortable place for children and families to meet new people.

A new community learning opportunity is coming to Shirebrook

Head of adult flexible learning, Trudi Dean, said: “We’re really excited about this new partnership; BLAST is a well-established and respected organisation which supports residents of Shirebrook.

“Partnering with them will create new opportunities for adults to access learning in their local community, in an environment which is easy to access and very welcoming.

"There will be new courses to increase confidence, learn a new skill or gain qualifications which could open doors to a better job or more flexible working patterns to support their family.”

BLAST founder, Keeley Howson said: “We work hard to provide new and ever-improving opportunities for growth within the local community.

"We are looking forward to working with West Notts College to support local people to help themselves and each other by improving their employability skills through these free courses.”