Shirebrook school children get a visit from the police and fire service

A police team spokesman said: “We visited Scarcliffe Primary alongside our emergency service colleagues, Shirebrook Fire Station, to let the children have a look around our vehicles, see what kit we use and also have a look at what kit we wear that helps us in our jobs.

“All the children had a go at using the fire hose and learnt a bit about what the police and fire service do, as well as trying on some uniform.

