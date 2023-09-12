News you can trust since 1952
Shirebrook school children get a visit from the police and fire service

Schoolchildren in Shirebrook were visited by police and firefighters to learn more about what they do and how they help the community.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 13:28 BST
Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team joined a crew from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Shirebrook fire station in visiting Scarcliffe Primary School.

A police team spokesman said: “We visited Scarcliffe Primary alongside our emergency service colleagues, Shirebrook Fire Station, to let the children have a look around our vehicles, see what kit we use and also have a look at what kit we wear that helps us in our jobs.

“All the children had a go at using the fire hose and learnt a bit about what the police and fire service do, as well as trying on some uniform.

“So why do we go into schools? To educate the children from an early age about how the emergency services are there to help when needed.”

