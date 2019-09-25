Shirebrook rallies round to help man badly injured on holiday

The community of Shirebrook has been praised for coming together to support a fundraiser to help a man who suffered life-changing injuries while on holiday abroad.

Sam Oakton, 23, who lives in the town, was involved in what was described as “an horrific incident”. So friends and family, most notably Mark Staniforth, organised a fancy-dress football match at the Model Village Sports Ground, followed by an ‘Ibiza Night’ event in The Soldiers (Shirebrook Ex-Servicemen’s Club).

Sam Oakton (centre), pictured with a couple of friends before his holiday.

The day was a massive success after 150 people turned up to watch the match and back a raffle for prizes donated by locals and businesses.