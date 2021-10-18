Shirebrook police issue warning to parents after ‘atrocious behaviour’ by youths

Officers said they received ‘numerous reports’ of large gatherings of young people committing anti-social behaviour outside Aldi on Carter Lane, Shirebrook, on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “There were reports of anti-social behaviour including shouting at the Aldi customers and causing a nuisance to the staff who work there.

“CCTV is being checked and we will be looking to identify the offenders of this atrocious behaviour and they will be dealt with.

Derbyshire police are investigating reports of anti-social behaviour in Shirebrook.

“Damage has also been caused to property.

“One child was also taken home heavily under the influence of alcohol.

“Parents, it is your job to parent your children and it will more than likely be you who foots the bill for criminal damage.

“Our investigations will continue and CCTV will be reviewed.”