Shirebrook mental health support service are finalists at the National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards

Cygnet Manor, part of the Cygnet Health Care division, has seen two of its staff members singled out as finalists in the individual awards, with the service itself reaching the shortlist in a further two awards.

The National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards were set up to celebrate people who provide excellent care and support to people with learning disabilities and autism.

Cygnet Manor is a high dependency complex care service for men with learning disabilities and complex mental health needs, located in Shirebrook.

The Cygnet Manor team in Shirebrook

Asha Osborne, Cygnet Manor’s specialist speech and language therapist has made it to the final of the Breaking Down Barriers Individual Award, Louise Bentley is a finalist in the Support Worker Award category, The Cygnet Manor team have made it to the shortlist of finalists for the Positive Risk Taking Award and the service is also a finalist in the Employer Award.

Kelly Shortt, Hospital manager, said: “I am extremely proud of the whole team at Cygnet Manor, they all work so hard to provide the best quality of care to the service users we support and each other.

"It is amazing that alongside the team awards we have both Louise and Asha who have also individually reached the finals.

