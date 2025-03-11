Shirebrook man jailed after inflicting campaign of abuse on neighbours

A man who subjected his neighbours to a campaign of abuse and intimidation which left their home feeling ‘like a prison’ has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victims first reported Kyle Scott to police in March 2023 after an incident in which he shouted obscenities at their children while they were playing in the garden of their home in Scarlett Way, Shirebrook.

Scott was given a fixed penalty notice but his behaviour continued to escalate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers then received reports about Scott on multiple occasions throughout 2023 and 2024 – including incidents where he banged on the neighbours’ walls, filmed them, shouted abuse, swore at them and threatened to kill them. He also punched their front door so hard that it cracked the doorbell.

Kyle Scott was sentenced to 27 months in prison and handed a 10-year restraining order in respect of his victims

Despite being arrested, Scott did not stop and repeatedly broke bail conditions not to approach or contact the victims.

On 2 June 2024 Scott’s offending spiralled further, when on seeing his neighbour go out to their bins shouted from a window that he would burn down their house while the family were inside and ‘watch you die’.

Following this incident Scott once again breached bail conditions imposed by the court and was charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was further charged with harassment in October 2024 after an incident in which he’d banged on the walls of the victim’s salon which was joined to her home, screaming and swearing at her through the video doorbell and frightening her clients.

Scott, of Scarlett Way, Shirebrook was arrested on suspicion of harassment and duly charged.

He was also charged with criminal damage after he spread his faeces round a police cell following his arrest.

The 22-year-old admitted criminal damage and was found guilty of harassment following a trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to 27 months in prison and handed a 10-year restraining order in respect of his victims at Derby Crown Court on February 21.

In a victim impact statement one of the victims describing Scott’s offences said: “Our home which should be our sanctuary, often feels like a prison.

“It has become increasingly difficult to even step into our garden or take a moment outside, knowing that we may face the abusive shouting and harassing behaviour from him.

“The intimidation that we experience has turned into a distressing obsession directed at me mainly, but has included all family members, friends and clients. It feels as if we have lost our sense of security.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Jake Stone, officer in the case said: “Kyle Scott was intent on terrorising his neighbours and had no intention of stopping.

“Despite repeated police intervention and numerous arrests, his behaviour continued to escalate leaving his victims in a constant state of fear and distress.

“His actions not only impacted their home life, but their business too.

“No-one should be made to feel like a prisoner in their home and be in genuine fear for their family’s safety.

“I hope that this sentence and the restraining order imposed against Scott allows them the time and peace they need to rebuild their lives.”