Shirebrook lads perform Full Monty for good cause

A group of Mansfield fundraisers left little to the imagination when they took to the stage in a 'Full Monty' show.

The event at Langwith Junction Social Club, saw five local lads put on a show in aid of a worthy cause.

The event at Langwith Junction Social Club, saw five local lads put on a show in aid of a worthy cause.

Dancers Christopher Frew, 36, James Carlisle, 33, Justin Evans, 37, Ashley Haslam, 26, and Bobby Clark,26 performed the X-rated dance to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Christopher Frew, 36, one of the dancers said: "Jenna, one of the organisers, put a post on Facebook asking if any local lads were up for doing a Full Monty for a ladies' night.

"There were five of us on board, and and we practised the choreography at the club every Saturday for eight weeks.

"None of us can dance but the crowd loved it for what it was.

The event at Langwith Junction Social Club, saw five local lads put on a show in aid of a worthy cause

"We were a bit jittery before and there might have been too many Jagerbombs, but the crowd loved it, it was a fantastic night.

"As soon as we'd done it the crowd were up on the dancefloor, and I've not heard a bad comment about the night."

The night, organised by Jenna-Lea Evans and Lisa Flint, Christopher's partner, has raised £550 so far, with more to be collected.

Lisa, a former dancer who choreographed the routine, said: "They're a bit of a rag-tag bunch, and I did think how the hell am I going to get them to practice every week?

DancersChristopher Frew, 36, James Carlisle, 33, Justin Evans, 37, Ashley Haslam, 26, and Bobby Clark,26

"They were brilliant though, they turned up every weekend to practice and I even gave them homework.

"It was harder than I expected - I took some little moves from Channing Tatum and they nailed it.

"When they finished, the crowd lost their minds, it was like a club in Ibiza, everyone had their hands in the air.

"They started the dance to Hot Chocolate - I believe in miracles before it switched to LMFAO's sexy and I know it.

"The lads loved it, I think they've got the performing bug!

"In Shirebrook people really pull together and they're so generous.

"Everybody was so proud to be there, and the community spirit went back to how it used to be.

And the charity was chosen as it was close to everyone's hearts.

"We've had numerous family members affected by cancer," said Lisa.

"It's something that has affected everyone and it close to our hearts."

If you want to donate, there are still buckets in the Co-op in Shirebrook and on the bar in the Langwith Junction club.

Local businesses such as Bowrings Butchers, Frankie & Arnie's Barbers, Suave Hair and Beauty, Wavelengths hairdressers, Bargain Booze, Miami Glow, Mr Cheesecake, Always Glam, Xlusive hair and beauty, Daniel Warren and Chris Cane all donated fantastic raffle prizes to boost donations.

Lisa added: "I'd like to thank all the businesses that donated, as well as Phyllis at the sewing shop in Shirebrook market for the outfits alterations and turning them into rip off Velcro clothes for free, and also Donna Betts for helping out, and Lee Blunt for media, pictures and video."