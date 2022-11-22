Shirebrook firefighters gearing up to welcome Santa
Firefighters in Shirebrook are preparing to welcome a special visitor.
The station, on Portland Road, will be hosting Santa’s Grotto next month.
Children will get to ride a fire engine to the grotto, and receive a gift from the big man himself.
Tickets, priced £5, are now on sale from Co-op, on Victoria Street, Shirebrook.
A bouncy castle and refreshments will also be available.
The grotto will be open on Monday and Tuesday, December 19 and 20, from 4-8pm.
Places are limited, with admission by ticket only.