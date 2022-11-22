The station, on Portland Road, will be hosting Santa’s Grotto next month.

Children will get to ride a fire engine to the grotto, and receive a gift from the big man himself.

Tickets, priced £5, are now on sale from Co-op, on Victoria Street, Shirebrook.

Shirebrook Fire Station, Portland Road, Shirebrook.

A bouncy castle and refreshments will also be available.

The grotto will be open on Monday and Tuesday, December 19 and 20, from 4-8pm.