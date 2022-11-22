News you can trust since 1952
Shirebrook firefighters gearing up to welcome Santa

Firefighters in Shirebrook are preparing to welcome a special visitor.

By Jon Ball
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 8:10am

The station, on Portland Road, will be hosting Santa’s Grotto next month.

Children will get to ride a fire engine to the grotto, and receive a gift from the big man himself.

Tickets, priced £5, are now on sale from Co-op, on Victoria Street, Shirebrook.

Shirebrook Fire Station, Portland Road, Shirebrook.

A bouncy castle and refreshments will also be available.

The grotto will be open on Monday and Tuesday, December 19 and 20, from 4-8pm.

Places are limited, with admission by ticket only.

