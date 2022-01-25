Shirebrook firefighter set to take on gruelling Three Peaks Challenge in full gear

Josh Harvey and Mark Roberts will be taking on the Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales respectively – in just 24 hours, while wearing their full fire kit.

The pair will be raising money for three charities close to their hearts – Epilepsy Research UK, Prostate Cancer UK and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Josh, based at Shirebrook Fire Station, said he decided to help promote Prostate Cancer UK’s work, after his father was diagnosed with the illness.

Josh Harvey and Mark Roberts are both serving firefighters in North Derbyshire.

He said: “Over Christmas, my father was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Already having this challenge in mind, Prostate Cancer UK seemed the logical choice, as the amazing work and funding they have provided already is no doubt going to be used to help my father fight his diagnosis.”

Josh estimates their tunics, leggings and breathing apparatus will add an extra 20 kilograms of weight as they climb.

He said: “It will be tough, but we’re generally fit anyway as firefighters.

The challenge will be made even more difficult by the extra weight of their equipment.

“We wanted to try to make it interesting.

“A lot of people have completed it, but I don’t think anyone has done it with all the gear we’ll have.”

Diagnosis

Mark, based at Bolsover Fire Station, said he wanted to fundraise for the epilepsy charity after staff helped him deal with his own diagnosis.

“I was diagnosed with epilepsy at 17, after suffering my first seizure while getting ready in the early hours of the morning for my first ‘lads holiday’.

"At the time I knew nothing about the condition, but after many tests and appointments with doctors and neurologists, I was painted a very dark picture.

“The neurologist spoke about me never drinking, never going to nightclubs and never being in the forces – it was all doom and gloom.

“As someone who was just finishing school and doing all the things teenage lads do, I thought my life was over – Epilepsy Research UK helped me change that.”

The challenge will take place on Saturday, May 14.

Donations can be made via justgiving.com/crowdfunding/2firefighters3mountains and updates on their training and the challenge can be found at fb.com/2firefighters24