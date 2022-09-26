News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Shirebrook Fire Station set to open its doors to public

Stalls and demonstrations are promised when Shirebrook Fire Station opens its doors to the public

By Jon Ball
Monday, 26th September 2022, 7:14 am
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 7:14 am

The station, on Portland Road, is hoping an open day on Sunday, October 9, from 10am-2pm.

The event has been rescheduled from earlier this month, after it was postponed following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Attractions include meet your local firefighters, mini fire engine ride, tombola, raffle, ice cream van, hog roast and ‘have a go at firefighter activities’.

Shirebrook Fire Station, Portland Road, Shirebrook.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Ashfield police find drugs where 'the sun doesn't shine' on wanted man

A station spokesman said: “Please come along and show your support.”

.”

Elizabeth II