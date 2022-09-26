Shirebrook Fire Station set to open its doors to public

The station, on Portland Road, is hoping an open day on Sunday, October 9, from 10am-2pm.

The event has been rescheduled from earlier this month, after it was postponed following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Attractions include meet your local firefighters, mini fire engine ride, tombola, raffle, ice cream van, hog roast and ‘have a go at firefighter activities’.

Shirebrook Fire Station, Portland Road, Shirebrook.

A station spokesman said: “Please come along and show your support.”