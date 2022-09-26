Shirebrook Fire Station set to open its doors to public
Stalls and demonstrations are promised when Shirebrook Fire Station opens its doors to the public
The station, on Portland Road, is hoping an open day on Sunday, October 9, from 10am-2pm.
The event has been rescheduled from earlier this month, after it was postponed following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
Attractions include meet your local firefighters, mini fire engine ride, tombola, raffle, ice cream van, hog roast and ‘have a go at firefighter activities’.
A station spokesman said: “Please come along and show your support.”
