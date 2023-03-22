Shirebrook cheerleading team heading to Florida
Destiny Cheer, a local-based cheerleading club, have won Bids to attend The All Star World Championships in Orlando, Florida, in May.
The Shirebrook-based team have managed to claim a spot in the World Championships at The Orange County Convention Center, Universal Orlando.
A team spokesman said: “We will be taking two teams, who will compete against hundreds of other teams from around the world, with one of our youngest competitors only being seven years of age.
“As a club we have been doing numerous events to raise money to help get these girls there.
“There are a lot of costs involved, starting with getting there, which the athletes’ have funded, but there is the added cost of uniforms and team attire.
“We have had some fantastic support,donations and sponsor from a few local business to help towards this.
“Extra training is now in place to get the teams ready; we feel so lucky we can go to somewhere like America, which brought cheerleading to life.
“To be able to go and represent Nottinghamshire is a massive achievement for us.”
The competition runs over four days, starting on May 4.
The spokesman said: “This is such an exciting time for us as a club and can only help Destiny Cheer grow bigger and stronger.”