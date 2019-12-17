Shirebrook care home to give the gift of Christmas to isolated members of the community

A care home in Shirebrook is helping to tackle loneliness this Christmas by opening its doors to welcome isolated members of the community.

Richmond Care Home in Recreation Road is asking residents and organisations supporting the town’s older people, to nominate individuals who may be facing the festive season alone to join them for some festive cheer.

Resident Brenda Smith and head chef Teresa Scott get in the festive mood.

“We know there will be many people who don’t have anyone to spend this special time with,” said home manager, Kate Birch.

She added: “We would like to invite people to come into our home and have lunch with us on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or on New Year’s Day. These are all times when feelings of loneliness can increase.

“Our head chef, Teresa Scott, and her team make a fantastic Christmas roast, there’ll be mince pies and maybe a glass of something too!”

“Good company and good food can do a lot for our well-being and who knows – it could also be the start of a lovely friendship for someone.”

Figures from Age UK state that more than 230,000 older people will spend at least one day over the festive season alone.

The charity says there are some over-65s in parts of Shirebrook, who are at ‘high risk’ of loneliness.

Andrew Holland’s mum, Mavis, 92, has enjoyed Christmas at Richmond for the last two years.

“They make it a special day for her and all the residents here,” said Andrew, adding: “I go over to see her on Christmas Eve and she loves the carols and the singing. With the decorations up it all looks so homely, I think someone would have a lovely time spending the day here being looked after.”

Richmond Care Ho,e, which provides residential and dementia care for up to 40 people, will be visited by Father Christmas and his helpers on December 25 to hand out gifts.

There will be traditional festive music, mince pies and the Queen’s Speech shown in the home’s lounge.

To nominate someone for lunch at Richmond on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day, contact the home on 01623 748474.