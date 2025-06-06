Sherwood Pines: “We're asking visitors to take all rubbish away with them, including dog waste.”
Forestry England, which operates the Sherwood Pines site near the village of Kings Clipstone, stated that removing bins is the ‘right thing’ for the environment and suggested that visitors take dog waste home in an old ice cream tub.
According to their website at www.forestryengland.uk, it has been announced that some litter bins will be removed from forest centres, and visitors are asked to take their litter home with them.
Forestry England stated that this initiative is an important step towards better protecting wildlife and preserving the nation’s forests for current and future generations to enjoy.
In a social media post, at www.facebook.com/sherwoodpines, a spokesperson for Sherwood Pines revealed that litter bins would be removed from the forest.
Their reasons for the removal are based on claims that litter bins often ‘cause problems’ such as overflowing faster than they can be emptied, attracting wildlife, spreading litter, and harming animals.
Bins will still be available in:
- Café areas (for café customers only).
- Public toilets and baby changing facilities.
- Some locations for dog waste.
Dog poo concerns
Responding to the announcement on social media, one visitor asked: “Will there still be bins available for dog poo?
“Don't fancy taking that home with me.”
Sherwood Forest – Forestry England replied: “We're asking visitors to take all rubbish away with them, including dog waste.
“There are a number of products on the market to help with this if you don't want bagged mess loose in your car (or maybe just an old ice cream tub with a sealable lid?).
“We are giving visitors this advance notice to allow you all to prepare for this change.”
While some visitors supported the new policy, many believed it was a step too far.
More information about these changes can be found at www.forestryengland.uk/litter-bin-removal.
