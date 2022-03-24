Sherwood Pine's Go Ape is celebrating the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with a new adventure

The Sonic Emerald Hunt will take over Treetop Adventure at Go Ape Sherwood Pines between March 28, and April 24.

The Emerald Hunt will focus on finding Sonic’s hidden emeralds throughout the course and once completed, explorers will be given a bespoke Sonic certificate with a chance to enter exclusive prizes, plus have a picture taken with our Sonic selfie board.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey.