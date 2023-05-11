Sherwood Forest woman celebrates 100th birthday with five generations of family

Esmeralda Simpson, who was born in the Shireoaks area on May 10, 1923, now lives at The Broadleaves, an assisted living facility on Bishops Way, Boughton.

She has now celebrated her 100th birthday with five generations of family by her side, including son John, grandchildren Andrew, Jonathan, Richard and Samantha, great-grandchildren, Hollie, Archie, Oliver, Acey, Max and Lucas, and great-great grandson, Arlo.

Mrs Simpson married her first husband in her early 20s but he died in World WarTwo.

Esmeralda Simpson celebrates her 100th birthday, surrounded by family and friends.

It was after the War, when the pianist and accordion player was entertaining audiences in Chesterfield, that she met John’s father, Dennis Simpson, an RAF flying officer.

Mrs Simpson has worked in various industries throughout her career, and was described as quite the “trendsetter” in her time in the fashion industry.

John said: "It truly was a tremendous day.

Esmeralda, the "talented accordion player" performing for crowds.

“We ended the day at my house with a buffet, drinks, and cake – which we had specially made. It was a special day to remember.”

One of Mrs Simpson’s career highlights involved running fashion shows at Sutton and organising numerous fashion shows at Thoresby Hall, when it was privately owned by the Count and Countess of Thoresby.

John said: “One of the designs she did – the sack dress it was known as – was popular in London.

“For one of the models, she cut a potato sack and turned it into a dress. This received lots of laughs. She really did have a lot of fun with it.”

Esmeralda Simpson, pictured with the count and countess of Thoresby, at one of her various fashion shows at the former privately owned home.

A “funny, admired and dedicated” fashion show runner and travelling musician, there were no limits to the centenarian’s talents.

Mrs Simpson started her 100th birthday at her favourite Edwinstowe coffee shop with about 20 people.

She was then thrown a party by staff at The Broadleaves and ended the evening with her loved ones at her son’s home.

Described as “very alert, sharp with a brilliant memory” by her loved ones, Mrs Simpson said she enjoys keeping busy and social.

