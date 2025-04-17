Sherwood Forest MP praises ‘inspiring’ Ashfield carers group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) paid a visit to the Hucknall Carers Group, praising the community-led initiative as ‘inspiring’ and ‘a vital lifeline’ for local carers and those they support.

The group, which meets at the John Godber Centre in Hucknall from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on the first and third Tuesday of every month, has been a cornerstone of the local community since it was founded in 2003 by Jim Radburn.

Ms Welsh said: “It was a real pleasure to spend time with the Hucknall Carers Group.

"I was struck by the passion and sense of community in the room.

Michelle Welsh MP with founder Jim Radburn and members of Hucknall Carers. Photo: Submitted

"Carers do extraordinary work, often without recognition, and groups like this offer vital support.

"I want to congratulate Jim Radburn, who continues to lead the group with real dedication and heart.”

Mr Radburn, who welcomed Ms Welsh to the session, has been a tireless advocate for carers and the people they care for in Hucknall and across the wider area.

His long-standing commitment to providing a safe, supportive and non-judgmental space for carers and those they care for has had a lasting impact on the local community.

Ms Welsh informed that group that Carer’s Allowance has risen by 1.7 per cent and new changes mean that carers can now earn more from employment without losing their allowance.

She added: “I’m pleased that carers will now be able to work longer hours without losing access to Carer’s Allowance.

"Many carers juggle paid work alongside their responsibilities at home and this change will help ease some of that pressure.

"I’ll continue to support local carers and make sure their voices are heard in Parliament.”