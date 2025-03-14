Sherwood Forest MP elected chair of new cross-party maternity group in Parliament

Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) has been elected chair of the newly formed All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on maternity, following a well-attended inaugural meeting in Westminster this month.

The APPG brings together MPs and Peers from across all parties to focus on improving maternity care, addressing inequalities and championing the rights and safety of mothers and babies across the UK.

Ms Welsh said: “I am truly humbled to have been elected chair of the maternity APPG.

"This is an issue extremely close to my heart and I’m deeply grateful for the support of my colleagues in Parliament.

"While many constituents have experienced excellent maternity care, we all sadly know of those who have faced tragedy – families who have lost babies, or mothers left traumatised by avoidable harm.

"These stories must not be ignored, and they are a powerful reminder of why this work matters.”

The new APPG aims to ensure that maternity safety is prioritised within the Government’s 10-year health plan and will advocate for evidence-based policies that support maternal choice and safe births.

Ms Welsh continued: “At a time when we are seeing renewed conversations around restricting birth choices, it’s more important than ever to stand up for safe, informed, and individualised care.

"We have a unique opportunity to put safe birth at the heart of future health policy and I urge colleagues and campaigners to stay involved.”

The group will host regular meetings, events and discussions, drawing on the experiences of families, healthcare professionals and campaigners to push for real change in maternity services.

For more information or to get involved with the APPG’s work, email [email protected] or call 0115 6466219.