Sherwood Forest MP demands urgent action over state of Newstead park

Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh has expressed at the state of Tilford Road Park in Newstead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Invited by parish councillors and the parish clerk, Ms Welsh was shown the shocking state of the park – describing it as 'abandoned, dirty and dangerous' – and called for immediate intervention from Gedling Council. The visit revealed the full extent of the park's decline, with unsafe and unsanitary conditions rendering the area unfit for children and families.

Once intended as a space for play and community gathering, the park has, Ms Welsh said, 'instead been left in a disgraceful state of neglect. She said: “This is simply unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was absolutely outraged to see how this park has been left.

Michelle Welsh MP and Newstead residents are demanding action to improve the state of Tilford Road Park. Photo: Submitted

"Local families deserve better, the children of Newstead Village deserve a safe, clean place to play.

"It is appalling that Gedling Council has allowed it to reach this condition.” The MP praised the dedication of the parish councillors, who have consistently advocated for the area and shown clear care and commitment to the community.

Ms Welsh continued: “The parish council is doing everything it can, but it needs support and action from Gedling Council.

"This issue cannot be ignored any longer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Welsh says she has formally contacted Gedling Council demanding urgent remedial work be carried out and has committed to continuing to press for immediate improvements.

She will also be supporting the parish councillors in their upcoming bid to transform the site.

Vikki Arkell, Newstead Council clerk, said: “The condition of the park is unacceptable, and we are not standing by.

"We are fighting for what the community deserves, for a park that is safe, clean, and full of life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Astill, chair of Newstead Council, added: “Newstead playground has been left to deteriorate for years, while other parks have seen improvements.

"Despite strong support from our local and county councillors, our community feels abandoned by Gedling Council.

"The park is now in such poor condition that it has become unusable, posing serious safety risks to children.”

Ms Welsh added: “I will be working hard to ensure that this park is restored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our children should not be playing in a place that’s been abandoned like this.

"They deserve a proper, safe space to enjoy their childhood.”

Coun John Clarke (Lab), Gedling Council leader, said: “Gedling Council responded to a letter from the MP on the same day it was received in early July.

“In our response, we confirmed that Tilford Road Park is one of our highest priorities for major investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are working closely with the parish council to submit a funding bid to FCC Communities.

"If successful, this would secure around £100,000 to refurbish the park within the next 12 months.

However, the land is owned by Nottinghamshire Council, and we do not currently hold the lease for the site.

"We have been waiting for 12 months for the county council to renew the lease, and unfortunately, we cannot submit a funding bid until this is resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the past five years, Gedling Council has supported several ‘friends of’ groups to secure more than £800,000 in external funding to improve parks across the borough.

"We remain committed to supporting local groups in accessing this vital funding, with Tilford Road Park among our top priorities.

Since 2010, the council has experienced a 61 per cent reduction in central Government funding, which has significantly impacted essential services, including the maintenance and management of parks and open spaces

"Despite these challenges, we continue to call for a fairer funding settlement and greater investment to help us deliver the services our residents deserve.

“We are proud of the partnerships we’ve built with local communities and will continue to work together to improve our parks and public spaces.”