Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust cares for 83 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on December 28, at 8am, was up from 62 on the same day the previous week.

There were 48 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for nine coronavirus patients in hospital as of December 28, down from 14 the previous week and 12 four weeks ago.

Across England there were 9,459 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 209 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 91 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 63 per cent.