Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust cares for 20 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust was caring for 20 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, January 14, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 14, was down from 23 on the same day the previous week.
Across England, there were 3,814 people in hospital with Covid as of January 14.
And one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 12.