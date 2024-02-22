Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust cares for 15 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust was caring for 15 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, February 11, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 11, was down from 20 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,077 people in hospital with Covid as of February 11.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 19 per cent in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sherwood forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 9.