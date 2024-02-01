News you can trust since 1952
Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust cares for 13 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust was caring for 13 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of January 21, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 1st Feb 2024, 10:25 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 10:25 GMT
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 21, was down from 20 on the same day the previous week.

And across England there were 3,908 people in hospital with Covid as of January 21.

Also three new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 19.

