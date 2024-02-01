Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust cares for 13 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 21, was down from 20 on the same day the previous week.

And across England there were 3,908 people in hospital with Covid as of January 21.

