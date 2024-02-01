Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust cares for 13 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust was caring for 13 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of January 21, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 21, was down from 20 on the same day the previous week.
And across England there were 3,908 people in hospital with Covid as of January 21.
Also three new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 19.