Sherwood Forest Hospitals launch new 'healthier communities' strategy

Sherwood Forest Hospitals trust have launched a five year improvement strategy, which focuses on making communities healthier.

The trust, who are responsible for King's Mill and Mansfield Community Hospitals, aim to improve the overall health and well-being of local communities with their strategy.

King's Mill

It marks the next step for the trust as it continues to improve, having been rated Good overall, and Outstanding for the care that it provides by the CQC in August 2018.

The full strategy outlines how the trust will achieve its goals over the nect five years, which are:

1. To provide outstanding care

2. To promote and support health and well-being

3. To maximise the potential of our workforce

4. To continuously learn and improve

5. To achieve better value.

Richard Mitchell, chief executive of Sherwood Forest Hospitals said: “As a trust we believe we have improved a great deal in recent years, and we want to get better still.

"Our new strategy was developed through many conversations with colleagues and other partners and I feel confident we have something that will support our

improvement journey.

“The circumstances all public sector organisations are experiencing at the moment mean it is not sustainable to keep doing the same things we have always done.

"We must work more closely together and look at ways to improve the overall physical and mental wellbeing of everyone in our communities.

“I have seen many strategies developed in isolation from staff and patients and then they get left on a shelf and never used.

"I am confident our strategy is different and I feel very excited about delivering this over the next five years.”