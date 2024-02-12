Sherwood Forest Hospitals honours its pledge to recruit more apprentices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has taken on 22 externally recruited apprentices in the past year. This is in addition to 33 employees who have chosen to undertake an apprenticeship as part of their professional development in their current role.

The Trust which runs King’s Mill, Newark, and Mansfield Community hospitals, has a total of 193 apprentices, with 52 of these externally recruited.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, which runs until 11 February, the Trust is celebrating the achievements of its apprentices and highlighting the many benefits of having an apprentice to managers across all departments.

Apprentices from across the Trust with members of the Trust’s Executive team.

Apprenticeships offer colleagues the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the workplace whilst achieving a qualification all whilst still earning a wage. Sherwood Forest Hospitals works with several local organisations, including West Notts College and Nottingham Trent University to support colleagues to get the most out of their apprenticeship.

There are currently 141 different apprenticeship types at the Trust from level 2 to level 7, the equivalent of a master’s degree. There are different apprenticeships to support each area of the Trust, including operational support, Midwifery and Nursing, Allied Health Professions, Business Administration, Procurement and Finance, and a lot more.

Rob Simcox, Director of People at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “I am incredibly proud of the commitment we have made as a Trust to developing our colleagues and shaping our workforce of the future.

“We want to be an employer of choice for our local community. There is a wide range of careers in the NHS and there is something for everyone. Many people feel as though university isn’t the right choice for them. Apprenticeships offer our local people an alternative way into the NHS without having to go to university allowing them to be in work being paid whilst also gaining a qualification”.

Offering apprenticeships is one way the Trust supports recruitment and retention in line with both its own People Policy and national policy. The Trust has a dedicated apprenticeship lead to support colleagues through every aspect of their apprenticeship and to ensure their line manager has the support they need.

Carolyn Harris-Knowles, Apprenticeships, Events, and Placements lead at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “Apprenticeships are nationally recognised qualifications that provide on-the-job practical learning along with theory-based education. We use apprenticeships to ensure that our workforce can grow for the future and is well-equipped and skilled to enable colleagues to be the best they can be and provide the highest quality patient care.

“An apprenticeship provides the wider skills that individuals need for their future career with Sherwood Forest Hospitals and are available from entry-level to degree and master’s level.”