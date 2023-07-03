Sherwood Forest Crematorium donates £12,000 to children’s bereavement charity

Sherwood Forest Crematorium, part of Dignity, was able to make the donation to the Children’s Bereavement Centre in Newark due to the crematorium participating in a nationwide metal recycling scheme, administered by the Association of Private Crematoria & Cemeteries.

The scheme sees metals recovered from the deceased during the cremation process recycled, with the express consent of bereaved families. Materials can include metal hips and joints and all profits are donated to charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CBC is run by a friendly, supportive and professional team who are passionate about helping children and young people to cope with the grieving process brought on by the death or terminal illness diagnosis that has a prognosis of a year or less for survival of someone close.

The team at Sherwood Forest Crematorium. Picture: Dignity

The centre is open to children aged three-18 and offers a welcoming and safe environment for them and their families to receive the help and guidance they need at one of the most devastating times in their lives.

Andrew Smith, business leader at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, on Newark Road, New Ollerton, said: “We are so pleased to be able to help fund the activities of the CBC to ensure young people in our communities receive the support they need during a very difficult time in their lives.

“The staff make the service amazing and know exactly what is needed and how to support a family when everything has collapsed under them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Wilson, CBC fundraising and marketing manager, said: “We were overwhelmed and very grateful when we received such a sizeable donation from Sherwood Forest Crematorium. As a local charity we receive just 4 per cent of the funds we need to operate from any kind of statutory funding.

“This means we rely heavily on the support from donations and fundraising and £12,000 will have a huge impact here at the centre, helping us to change the lives of bereaved children and young people.

“We also hope the families of those that have lost their loved ones will get some comfort from knowing the funds raised from the metal recycling scheme will be used to support local children.