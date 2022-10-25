Shadow ministers visit Mansfield university hub to explore college partnership

Matt Western MP and Toby Perkins MP visited the NTU University Hub in Mansfield.

Matt Western MP and Toby Perkins MP, Shadow Minister for Higher Education and Shadow Minister for Skills and Further Education respectively, visited Nottingham Trent University’s (NTU) University Hub in the town on Friday (October 21).

The ministers were keen to learn more about NTU’s partnership with Vision West Nottinghamshire College (VWNC) – recently held as an innovative example of how to bridge the gap between further and higher education by The Times Education Commission Report.

Meeting with a number of students, the ministers were able to see how the courses offered at Mansfield offer alternative routes into further and higher education, providing opportunities for local people to build their skills and knowledge in sectors where local employers need them most such as nursing, construction and engineering.

The MPs also had the opportunity to meet with NTU and VWNC leaders to talk about their wider presence in the community through collaboration with local businesses, councils, schools and political leaders. Initiatives such as improving educational attainment in schools, furthering the cultural offering and using NTU’s expertise and knowledge to provide enterprise support and legal advice were discussed as part of the visit.Professor Sharon Huttly, deputy vice-chancellor, academic development and performance, said: “We were pleased to be able to welcome Shadow Ministers Matt Western and Toby Perkins to our University Hub in Mansfield so they could experience first-hand how we and Vision West Nottinghamshire College are working together to support long-term local growth through our innovative approach to education.”

Matt Western MP said: “It was a pleasure to visit Vision West Nottinghamshire College this morning to witness first-hand the transformational effect of education in our local communities. The partnership established between Nottingham Trent University and the College is throwing open doors for people to retrain, upskill and enter new professions.

“Labour has always been on the side of universities and colleges. We will continue to support and encourage strong links between universities and local colleges with the aim of driving growth, improving educational attainment, and rebalancing the economy.”

Toby Perkins MP added: “It is wonderful to see higher education and further education institutions working in collaboration to offer a holistic experience for learners.

“Labour’s approach is one of cooperation for the sector so it’s great to come to the Nottingham Trent University Hub in Mansfield to see this in practice.

