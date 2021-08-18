Severn Trent to face the public after hundreds of Ashfield residents were left without water
Ashfield residents are invited to attend a meeting tomorrow (Thursday, August 19) with water supplier, Severn Trent, after hundreds were left without water for days last month.
Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, requested this meeting in response to the water outages suffered throughout Sutton, Kirkby and Annesley.
Mr Anderson said: “It was a very stressful time and I promised to hold Severn Trent to account and arrange a public meeting with them. This is everyone’s chance to put questions to them and to hear what they will do to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”
The meeting will start at 6pm on Thursday, August 19 at, St Joseph’s Social Club, 71 High Pavement, Sutton.
If Ashfield residents would like to attend email [email protected]
Ashfield residents can attend the meeting in person or watch a Facebook Live which will be streamed via the Lee Anderson MP Ashfield & Eastwood page.