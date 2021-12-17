Through it’s Green Recovery programme, the company is investing £76 million in Mansfield to alleviate the risk of flooding during storms, in a trial never seen to this scale in the UK before.

Working in partnership with Mansfield District Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and other third-party funders, the project will look to achieve an overall investment of £85m in the town.

Mansfield is set to be transformed with new sustainable urban drainage systems, that will see communities more resilient against the increasing threat of flooding from climate change, population growth and urban development for years to come.

Severn Trent are installing sustainable drainage systems in built up areas. These will help prevent flooding and run off into the wastewater network.

Working with Nottinghamshire County Council, Severn Trent is initially piloting this ground-breaking transformation in the residential area of Ravensdale, with construction set to commence in March 2022.

Alongside the work in Ravensdale, Mansfield District Council are incorporating sustainable drainage, funded by Severn Trent, into their proposed memorial garden which is located in the town centre behind the Town Hall and due to start in early 2022.

In addition to the Town Hall Memorial Garden site, Severn Trent plan to continue enhancing the town centre with several new rain gardens to capture and retain surface water during storm events.

Adam Boucher, programme lead for Severn Trent said: “This project truly is going to be ground breaking not only for the people of Mansfield, but for the UK and internationally too.

"The threat of flooding is increasing, and this project will help create a blueprint for the future on how homes, towns and cities can be made more resilient against flooding.

"We’re going to be installing planters, swales, rainwater gardens and permeable paving, that all work together in slowing rainwater down and stopping the sewerage network from becoming overwhelmed.

"Although sustainable drainage isn’t new, it’s never been done on this scale and will reduce the need to dig up roads and make sewer pipes bigger, which is time consuming and more disruptive.”

Severn Trent will be looking to install around 15,000 green interventions across the district, in a series of ambitious projects set to take off in early 2022.

Mansfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council will also be redeveloping areas of the town in a smaller number of projects with the support of Severn Trent.

Coun Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Communities in Mansfield unfortunately know all to well that flooding can cause devastation. We know that the future brings further risks from climate change and that’s why I’m pleased that not only are we putting measures in place to make communities more resilient for years to come, but also that we’re doing this in a way that trials green measures."