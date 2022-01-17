Severn Trent create more than 130 apprenticeship and graduate job opportunities in East Midlands

New apprenticeship and graduate opportunities are on offer at the water and waste company ranging from level two intermediate (equivalent to GCSE’s) to level six and seven higher apprenticeships (equivalent to a degree).

Severn Trent currently has 163 apprentices on board and is inviting applications for its latest intake of new talent, with apprenticeship opportunities on offer being split into operational and office-based roles across 41 different locations.

A selection of graduate schemes are also on offer and range from business leadership to finance.

Severn Trent to create more than 100 new job opportunities across the Midlands.

Jade Pearson, new talent manager at Severn Trent, said: “At Severn Trent we're passionate about creating life chances and meaningful job opportunities in our region. Our programmes are a great way to bring talented individuals into our organisation and develop the skills we need to deliver on our customer promises and run our essential service.

“Despite the challenges that Covid has thrown our way, we are lucky that as a business we have still been able to offer these fantastic opportunities that equip apprentices and graduates with valuable skills for life and set them up for their future career.

“We’re excited to launch our largest ever offering of new talent programmes and we are looking forward to reviewing the applications.”

For more information visit www.severntrent.com/careers.