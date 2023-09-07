Several hectares of forest, open land and water in Mansfield developed upon

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The developments – which include homes, industrial buildings, transport and utility sites among other uses – have been built on areas such as grassland, forests and waterways, including lakes, canals and reservoirs.

It comes as Housing Secretary Michael Gove announced plans to repeal so-called “nutrient neutrality” rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under legislation derived from the EU, Natural England instructs new developments to be nutrient-neutral, meaning developers must demonstrate their plans will not add to the ecological burden on local habitats, or pay for mitigation if they do.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove in Downing Street, London. (Photo by: Lucy North/PA/Radar)

However, this requirement will be watered down to become guidance under the changes proposed.

Meanwhile, the latest figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show 5.7 hectares of forest, open land and water in Mansfield has been converted into developed use from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

It accounted for 6.4 per cent of the total land use change completed in Mansfield in the three years to March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 54 hectares of non-developed land, which includes but is not limited to forest, open land, water, agricultural land, vacant sites and residential gardens, were developed upon in the three years to March 2022.