Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

William Reckless, from Huthwaite, was struck down with sepsis in January 2020, at just three years-old.

After attending King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton, William was put into an induced coma and transferred to Nottingham Children’s Hospital (NCH), at the Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC), for specialist care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Gemma Reckless explained: “On arrival at QMC William suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated.

William Reckless, with his sister Georgia, will undertake his epic fundraising challenge this weekend. Photo: Submitted

"At that point we were told to prepare for the worst – he was not expected to survive.

“Thankfully, William pulled through but it was a long and tough journey, his kidneys were failing, his lung had collapsed, he required multiple chest drains and he suffered brain injury.”

The sepsis had caused irreversible damage, which meant William had to have both of his legs and nine of his fingers amputated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, four years on from his ordeal, William his taking on an incredible challenge in aid of NCH.

On Sunday, March 3, William, who uses prosthetic legs, will be walking two miles, and cycling a further two miles on his hand cycle at Kingsway Park, Kirkby, surrounded by friends and family cheering him on.

Gemma continied: “This will be the furthest William has ever walked and mix that with an exhausting two-mile cycle and it’s going to be quite the challenge for him.

"He will be spurred on by little sister Georgia, who has been his biggest motivator and helper since day one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money William raises through his challenge will go to the Big Appeal for NCH, which was launched by Nottingham Hospitals Charity, to raise £1.5m to fund improvements to facilities such as play areas and family rooms across NCH and its new neonatal unit.

Gemma said: “Everyone at the hospital was incredible, they not only looked after William but supported our entire family.

“Whilst William was in hospital we were given a room a short walk away, which was funded by Nottingham Hospitals Charity, so that we could grab a few hours’ sleep and a shower, but know we could be back at his bedside within minutes if the situation were to change.

“This meant everything to us, I couldn’t bear to be apart from him at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had left home with William in January, leaving my husband Mike with our one-year-old daughter Georgia, expecting to be home in a few hours with some antibiotics.

"Howeve, I didn’t return home until over two months later when William was discharged.

“Since that time, we have always said we wanted to do something to give back to Nottingham Hospitals Charity.

"They do such amazing work.”

"Charity Stow, community fundraiser at Nottingham Hospitals Charity, said: “We know this will be a big challenge for William, but we’ll be rooting for him every step of the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s already overcome so much, and we know he can complete his four arduous miles with the support of his family and friends.

“The money William raises will make such a difference to other children like him, and parents like Gemma and Mike.”

"Good luck William.”