Seven things everyone from Mansfield should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT

If you grew up, or currently live in Mansfield, there are some things that absolutely all of us will have done at some point.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th May 2023, 11:58 BST

So we asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it came from Mansfield and select the top seven things to do at least once in the area.

We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

Here are the seven things it came up with – how many of them have you done?

1. Visit Sherwood Forest

1. Visit Sherwood Forest

Sherwood Forest is known worldwide for its association with Robin Hood. Take a stroll through the forest, see the famous Major Oak, and learn about the legend of Robin Hood at the visitor centre. Photo: jason chadwick

2. Explore the Mansfield Museum

2. Explore the Mansfield Museum

The Mansfield Museum showcases the history of Mansfield and its people. It features exhibits on coal mining, local industries, and a Victorian shopping street. Photo: Google

3. Walk around Newstead Abbey

3. Walk around Newstead Abbey

Newstead Abbey is a beautiful historic house set in extensive gardens and parkland. The former home of the poet Lord Byron, it has a fascinating history and stunning architecture. Photo: Anne Shelley

4. Watch a show at the Palace Theatre

4. Watch a show at the Palace Theatre

The Palace Theatre is a beautifully restored Victorian theater that hosts a variety of shows throughout the year. From drama to comedy to music, there's always something to see. Photo: submitted

