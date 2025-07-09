Seven of the best shops in Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall where you can pick up a bargain according to Google reviews

We Googled ‘places to get a bargain in Ashfield’ and here are seven of the top rated shops, according to Google reviews.
All of these businesses were given a rating of four or above.
1. B&M Store
B&M Store on Lindley's Lane, Station Street, Kirkby, has a 4.3 out of five rating, based on 520 Google reviews. Photo: Google
2. Home Bargains
Home Bargains on Station Road, Sutton, has a 4.4 out of five rating, based on 686 Google reviews. Photo: Google
3. The Range
The Range on Station Road, Sutton, has a 4.3 out of five rating, based on 3,400 Google reviews. Photo: Google
4. Kings Exchange
Kings Exchange on Market Place, Sutton, has a 4.2 out of five rating, based on 36 Google reviews. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.