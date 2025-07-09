Seven of the best shops in Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall where you can pick up a bargain according to Google reviews

By Shelley Marriott
Published 9th Jul 2025, 14:31 BST
Everyone loves grabbing a good bargain so we have compiled a list of shops in Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall, where you can get yourself a great deal.

We Googled ‘places to get a bargain in Ashfield’ and here are seven of the top rated shops, according to Google reviews.

All of these businesses were given a rating of four or above.

B&M Store on Lindley's Lane, Station Street, Kirkby, has a 4.3 out of five rating, based on 520 Google reviews.

1. B&M Store

Home Bargains on Station Road, Sutton, has a 4.4 out of five rating, based on 686 Google reviews.

2. Home Bargains

The Range on Station Road, Sutton, has a 4.3 out of five rating, based on 3,400 Google reviews.

3. The Range

Kings Exchange on Market Place, Sutton, has a 4.2 out of five rating, based on 36 Google reviews.

4. Kings Exchange

