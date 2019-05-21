Selston youth group 'overwhelmed' after receiving £1800 from anonymous stranger

A youth club has been given a £1800 donation by an anonymous stranger after he overheard a conversation between volunteers.

Youth Together Selston was given the huge donation earlier this week, much to the shock of the members and secretary Emma Olden, who has been involved with the club since its early days.

Some of the members and volunteers of Youth Together Selston

The donor’s wish of anonymity is being honoured, and Emma said: "We are all such shocked and overwhelmed - the donor said after 30 years of living in the village he wanted to give something back."

Emma, who owns Selston Sarnies on Alfreton Road was discussing purchasing a Slush Puppie machine in the shop with Aaron Baker, the club's treasurer.

After realising that the iced drink machines cost around £1800, they decided against purchasing one for the club, which is financed by donations and fundraising activities.

An hour after their conversation, Emma received a phone call from a man who had overheard their discussion, and wanted to donate to the charity.

"He said he heard us discussing Youth Together, and he thought what we do is brilliant," Emma added.

"He asked for our bank details and I din't think much more of it until Aaron called to say that £1800 had been deposited in the account.

"It's just unbelievable that someone could do that, words cannot describe how we all feel."

The new Slush Puppie machine has now been purchased thanks to the anonymous donor, and will have its first outing at the youth club's Hawaiian themed party this Saturday (May 25).

"It's going to go down very well with the kids, especially with the warm weather on its way," added Emma.

The machine will be set up in Selston Sarnies when it is not being used for events, and all proceeds from the sale of the drinks will go back to the club.

Youth Together was set up by a group of parents and villagers who were concerned that anti-social behaviour was on the increase.

They give children, aged seven to 16, activities to do and events to go to in a safe and stimulating environment, and hold events for youngsters once a month.

The Hawaiian party will be held at Selston Parish Hall on Mansfield Road, where there will be wifi, a disco, tuck shop, tabletop football and a surf simulator.

Youngsters aged seven to 11 are welcome at 6pm-7.30pm, and a later party will be held at 8pm-9.30pm for teens in year seven and above.

The club will also be holding its annual summer fundraiser on July 27 at Selston Parish Hall, from 4pm, where all are welcome to enjoy the stalls and raffles in aid of Maggie’s cancer charity.

