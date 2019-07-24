Selston youth club set for summer fun day this weekend

If you're looking for something to keep the whole family happy this weekend, look no further - Selston YouthTogether are hosting a family fun day on Saturday July 27 .

Head down to Selston Parish Hall from 4pm-10pm, where you'll find plenty for all ages to do.

Selston YouthTogether

For the youngsters there is face painting, a bouncy castle and a surf machine, and for the parents, there is a silent auction and raffle.

Among the prizes up for grabs are a caravan holiday and a VIP day out at Manchester United's Old Trafford, as well as vouchers for local businesses.

Refreshments, cakes and even Slush Puppies will be available, and adults are welcome to bring their own alcohol to enjoy in the sun.

Emma Olden, one of the organisers said: "This is the third year we have held the fun day - last year we raised money for an inclusive swing, and the year before was for a Dollar for Dawson.

"This year we are raising money for Maggie's Cancer Centre in Nottingham, as one of our committee members has been affected by their friend's cancer diagnosis."

The £1 entry fee will be donated to Maggie's.

Emma added: "We wanted this to be an affordable day for everyone, which is why adults can bring their own drinks, rather than us having a bar.

"Everyone pulls together for events like this, and our fantastic committee of volunteers keep us going."

Youth Together was set up by a group of parents and villagers who were concerned that anti-social behaviour was on the increase.

They give children, aged seven to 16, activities to do and events to go to in a safe and stimulating environment, and hold events for youngsters once a month.

The club holds discos at Selston Parish Hall on Mansfield Road, where older and younger people can enjoy wifi, a disco, tuck shop, tabletop football and a surf simulator.

Youngsters aged seven to 11 are welcome at 6pm-7.30pm, and a later party will be held at 8pm-9.30pm for teens in year seven and above.

For dates and more information, visit: facebook.com/ytselstonparish/

