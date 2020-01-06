Selston skating coach who trained Olympian Meg McFarlane recognised as community sporting champion

An ice skating coach from Selston who has performed in Disney On Ice and trained one of the country’s best Olympic skaters has been recognised for encouraging more people to “get moving”.

Louisa Chatwin, 49, first started ice skating when she was seven years old, and says as soon as she stepped on the ice she “fell in love with it”.

Louisa Chatwin on the ice.

Training at the old Sutton centre before moving to Lammas, she was British junior pair champion aged just 12 before competing all over the world – even representing Great Britain in the World Championships in 1989.

After reaching the pinnacle of her skating career Louisa took a year out, before getting the opportunity to skate for Disney On Ice and travel the breadths of Europe – a “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to tour the globe while doing what she loves.

But upon returning, her full-time career started. Louisa got involved in coaching through conversations with her own coach Chris Briggs, who had decided to stop through ill health, leading Louisa into the role she now flourishes in.

After getting the coaching role in 1991, Louisa got involved with Team GB’s winter preparations for the Special Olympics, and has recently helped train Sutton skater Meg McFarlane to win gold medals at championships across the world.

Meg McFarlane on the ice.

Louisa says she is “really lucky” to have got involved with skating, and the opportunities it has brought her along the way.

“Getting to coach Meg has been amazing, we got involved with the Special Olympics and inclusive skating because some of the general programme was very difficult for her, and we found this amazing route for her”, she said.

“When she first started she thought the whole idea was to fall over, but she’s become such an accomplished skater and a more confident person.

“It’s partly down to what skating offers – it’s such a sociable activity that really helps build confidence and enables friends and family to be involved too.”

Louisa Chatwin on the ice.

Louisa says that the travelling she has done through both her coaching work and her own skating experience “inspires” skaters to achieve more in their lives.

“Since Meg was selected we’ve been all around the world at competitions, and we even got to go to the World Winter Games in Austria three years ago”, she added. “It’s absolutely incredible, we’ve done so much travelling.

“But it’s not just about going and winning the medals, it’s about socialising, meeting people from other backgrounds. We have the best time ever when we go away, and I think it gives everyone from the Special Olympics some independence.

“Our skaters in Sutton came home with unbelievable confidence and it has spurred them on to achieve even more in the future.

“Skating for me has got a bit of everything, you can skate round in circles if you like, or you can start lessons, do it as a hobby. And it doesn’t matter what age you are, or even if you’re in a wheelchair we can get you involved.”

Through her work in coaching, Louisa has been recognised as one of the UK’s 50 “best movers” for the way she encourages more people to get involved with the sport.

The UK’s first Movers List has been compiled by Lucozade Sport to recognise 50 individuals whose volunteering, charity work or dedication to sport and exercise has inspired local communities to move more.