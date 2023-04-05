Sheryl Roberts-Flint, who runs the Sassyhairfixers salon, on Crescent Road, is in the running for a number of new accolades at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

The annual awards aims to unite businesses and individuals across the country to celebrate and recognise the best of the hair and beauty industry.

Sheryl and her salon has reached the district top 10 in the following five categories: best for blondes; individual bridal hair; best colour salon; best cutting salon; and hair stylist of the year.

The talented hairdresser said it is an honour to be recognised on a higher level after being shortlisted in various categories in the 2022 awards.

Sheryl said: “It was the most emotional email I’ve received ever. I was laughing crying and shaking all at once.

“I’ve gone from finalist to ‘district top 10’ and I’m going to the red carpet event this year for the first time.

“Hairdressing is all I ever wanted to do growing up and since qualifying I’ve never looked back.

“I always look for ways I can make my business and skills better and aim to give my customers the first class service they deserve.

“I feel super proud of myself and so honoured for Hair and Beauty Awards recognition.”

The awards aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media no matter their financial or social status.

An awards spokeswoman said: “The Hair and Beauty Awards is breaking down barriers helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win.

“That’s why we are celebrating the entire process of competition this year and all the amazing talent that has entered.”

The chosen finalists from all areas of the UK will now proceed to the national grand final red carpet event, where the overall winners will be announced, later this month.

To learn more about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, see hairandbeautyawards.co.uk