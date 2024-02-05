Selston mum among first in Europe to be fitted with new type of heart defibrillator

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gemma Drabble, aged 38, who has increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest due to heart failure, received one of the first implants outside of clinical trials of the Medtronic Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (Aurora EV-ICD) system during a catheter laboratory procedure at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

Gemma, who lives with her partner Grant, her three children aged one, eight and 13 and her step-son aged 17, explained: “In January last year I went to the doctors with what I thought was a chest infection.

"I was quickly told to go to A&E and scans revealed I’d developed sepsis.

Gemma Drabble outside the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge where she had her new ICD fitted. Photo: Submitted

“I then went into cardiogenic shock, where your heart suddenly can’t pump enough blood to meet your body’s needs.

“I was in intensive care and made comfortable, before being moved to Royal Papworth where I was in critical care for a further four to five days. I was diagnosed with heart failure and then spent the next few weeks there recovering.”

Gemma’s condition has been managed by medication under the care of Royal Papworth, but then at the start of 2024 she received a call.

“Dr Greg Mellor got in touch to say that a new defibrillator device had been introduced which was the most suitable for me and he asked would I like it?

"I said yes immediately.”

Later that week Gemma returned to the Royal Papworth for her procedure and after a short stay in a cardiology ward, returned home within a few days where she has been recovering well.

She continued, “Having the device won’t change my symptoms but knowing it is quietly working in the background to pace my heart properly, it provides me with assurance and more of a chance of watching my children grow up.

“In the long run, if mummy does get poorly, they’ll know this device could potentially save my life.”

An ICD is a small device about half the size of a mobile phone which has wires leading to the heart. It is traditional implanted under the skin, near the armpit or below the collarbone, to control the rhythm of the heart.

Dr Mellor, consultant cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Royal Papworth, commented: “Defibrillators can help save lives for patients.

"This includes those who have survived a previous cardiac arrest or those with a heart condition where there is a substantial risk of cardiac arrest in the future, such as in Gemma’s case.

“Traditional ICDs involve putting wires inside a patient’s heart and whilst these work effectively, there can be long-term complications associated with these, such as infection.

“With the Aurora EV-ICD, we place the lead outside the heart, but by positioning it under the patient’s sternum and closer to the heart it requires less energy.

“This means the smaller battery lasts several years longer and is also able to provide anti-tachycardia pacing which can be used to treat some fast heart rhythms without needing to shock the heart.