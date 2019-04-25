Selston man to walk from John 'O Groats to Lands End in memory of late wife

A Selston man is preparing to set off on the walk of a lifetime - from John 'O Groats to Lands End.

Paul Beasley will set off on the two month journey on May 1, and aims to raise money for charity Against Breast Cancer in memory of his late wife, Jill.

Paul and Jill Beasley

Paul said: "We'd been married 34 years and been a couple for 39 years.

"Jill always knew I would be doing this one day and Jill was going to be my support. In 2013 Jill was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer which eventually spread to Brain Metastases. "After five years of battling with cancer and treatments Jill finally passed away February 1, 2018."

Paul, a coach with Sutton Harriers Running Club, has been preparing for the epic feat for the past year.

Having already walked 100 miles across the North Yorkshire Moors, and 50 miles on the Pennine way, Richard feels nervous but confident.

"I generally keep fit with swimming and running," said Richard

"I am slightly nervous, but confident I can do it.

"My plan is to just get up every morning and just walk, and keep on walking.

"It's going to be tough, but I've always wanted to do it - Jill was going to support me.

"She would have wanted me to do it, and the training has kept me occupied."

He hopes to raise £1,300 to support Against Breast Cancer

So far, he has raised £545.

The former miner says he is expecting the first week to be the hardest, but he is expecting to enjoy the journey.

"I'm hoping to see a bit of wildlife in Scotland - I'd love to see a golden eagle."

Paul is aiming to finish his walk in 76 days.

To pledge your support, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/walkforjill

