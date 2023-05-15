Selston High School student to present 3D artwork at the Royal Academy of Arts Young Artists Summer Exhibition

Elly-Louise Benford’s 3D artwork, titled 'Junkie Chicken’, has been chosen after she was nominated by art teacher, Kate McKinlay.

Elly said: "I was shocked when Mrs McKinlay first told me that she was nominating my work for a place in the exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I found out that it had actually been selected, I got quite emotional. I couldn't believe it; it felt such an honour.

Elly-Louise Benford with her 3D artwork 'Junkie Chicken'

"I can only thank Selston High School and my teacher Mrs McKinlay for their support and inspiration over the last five years.

"I've always been interested in art, especially 3D work, and hope to further develop my skills as I move to study art next year at college."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artwork that caught the attention of the Royal Academy, 'Junkie Chicken,' showcases Elly's unique talent for transforming discarded materials into captivating art. Her innovative use of waste materials found at home and in her art classroom impressed the judges and set her work apart from the thousands of submissions.

Elly now eagerly anticipates the opportunity to visit the Summer Exhibition and view her own artwork displayed alongside creations from other talented young artists.

She said: "It's great that the Royal Academy runs this contest, encouraging and valuing the work of young artists across the country."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs McKinlay, Elly's art teacher, said: "Creating art has great psychological and educational benefits for young people.

"At Selston High School, we are proud to inspire and foster these creative talents, with currently two-thirds of our Year 11 students studying an art GCSE qualification.

"Elly has shown passion and dedication in her studies, and we are proud to celebrate this tremendous success."

Selston High School and The Two Counties Trust share in the celebration of Elly's achievement and they are committed to nurturing the creative talents of their students and fostering an environment that encourages innovation and artistic expression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad