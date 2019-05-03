Selston High School rated 'good' by Ofsted

Students and staff at Selston High School are celebrating after receiving a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating in all categories.

The school, which re-opened as an academy in 2016, was rated good by the education watchdog in all categories.

The school, which re-opened as an academy in 2016, was rated good by the education watchdog in all categories.

Paul Halcro, headteacher, praised the 'commitment' and 'passion' of the whole school community.

The report, which followed a two-day inspection carried out in April, commended the school environment at the school.

Inspectors praised the effective leadership of mr Halcro, since he took up his post in September 2017.

The senior leadership team, board of governors and the school’s sponsor, The Two Counties Trust, were also recognised for their leadership and the “valuable external support” provided.

Inspectors noted that Mr Halco and senior leaders ensure “staff morale is high” and that the Two Countries Trust and governors have “enhanced the condition of the school environment” by creating a “positive impact on improving the quality of pupils’ education”.

Pupils and staff were praised throughout the report, with inspectors recognising the “positive attitudes to learning” held by pupils, as well as the way they “engage positively with an extensive range of extra-curricular activities as part of the weekly enrichment curriculum”.

Dick Vasey, chief executive of Two Counties Trust, said: “We are so pleased that the continued excellence and high quality of education at Selston High School has been confirmed by Ofsted. We look forward to continuing to support the school as it pushes to achieve even greater heights.”