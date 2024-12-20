Selston care home spreads Christmas cheer with festive fundraising party

By John Smith
Contributor
Published 20th Dec 2024, 14:17 GMT
A Selston care home kicked off the holiday season with a joyous Christmas party, raising valuable funds while bringing together family members, staff, and the local community.

Wren Hall, on Nottingham Road, welcomed loved ones and neighbours to a day of festive activities early in December, complete with Christmas crackers, party hats, and delicious food, offering a perfect opportunity for families to connect and celebrate the season together.

As part of the festivities, the home launched several fundraising initiatives to support its ongoing activities, including a popular cake sale offering guests sweet treats to enjoy or take away.

Additionally, the team organised a 12 Days of Christmas raffle, giving staff the chance to win fantastic prizes, including beer and wine hampers, chocolate assortments, meat vouchers and cash gifts.

Residents at Wren Hall got Christmas started with a special party at the home.
Anita Astle, managing director at Wren Hall, said: "These initiatives not only add festive cheer but also provide an opportunity for staff to receive an extra token of appreciation during the holiday season.

“Hosting events is such an important part of what we do at Wren Hall.

"They bring joy to our family members and help us maintain strong ties with the wider community.

Residents, staff, family and friends all got together for the party.

"For our staff, we always look for ways to express our gratitude for their hard work and dedication, and the raffle is just one of the ways we can say thank you.”

Wren Hall, a dementia-specialist care home, frequently hosts community events as part of its commitment to fostering meaningful connections for its family members and staff.

These occasions are particularly significant during Christmas, ensuring everyone experiences the joy of the season.

