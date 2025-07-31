Selston care home celebrates ‘outstanding’ veteran support with Veteran Friendly Framework accreditation

A Selston care home has received accreditation from the Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF), recognising its commitment to supporting veterans, reservists and their families.

Wren Hall, on Nottingham Road, was described as ‘outstanding’ in its approach and the accreditation highlights its personalised care for those who have served in the military, helping them feel respected and understood.

The VFF, developed in collaboration with NHS England, the Royal British Legion and Care England, sets a high standard for care providers, promoting greater awareness and support around the unique challenges faced by veterans.

A proud supporter of the Armed Forces Covenant, Wren Hall has embedded its values of dignity and respect through its service, ensuring veterans are acknowledged and supported.

The home has also recently welcomed a veteran onto the team.

New head chef Steve Wright brings extensive culinary expertise, gained through RAF training, as well as a personal understanding of the veteran experience.

His presence within the team further strengthens Wren Hall’s veteran-friendly ethos, bringing lived experience to its care offering.

Steve said: “My time in the RAF taught me discipline, precision, and the importance of serving others – values I bring to the kitchen every day at Wren Hall,.

"Whether it’s preparing a comforting meal or planning a nutritious menu, it’s all about care and respect for those we serve.”

For residents with military backgrounds, Wren Hall continues to offer and develop a program of veteran-specific activities, including military history talks, veteran breakfast clubs and regular visits from local ex-forces groups.

The home also proudly displays military memorabilia and personal mementos in its communal spaces.

Anita Astle, manager of Wren Hall, part of Church Farm Care, which offers specialist care across five homes in Nottinghamshire, said: “We’re incredibly proud to receive this accreditation, which not only celebrates the work of our team but reinforces the importance of recognising the unique journeys and experiences of our veteran residents.

"At Wren Hall, we strive to create a place where everyone feels seen, valued and at home and this is especially important for those who’ve given so much through military service.”

Wren Hall’s accreditation not only reflects its exceptional standards but also its dedication to providing personalised care unique to each and every family member.

For more information on Wren Hall, visit wrenhall.com