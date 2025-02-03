Selston care home celebrates all things Scottish at Burns Night event

A Selston nursing home celebrated Scotland’s rich heritage with a Burns Night event that saw family members enjoy traditional cuisine, music and cultural activities.

Wren Hall, a specialist dementia home on Nottingham Road, marked the occasion on January 25, with a day of immersive experiences, providing its family members with opportunities to explore the sights, sounds and tastes of Scotland.

The celebrations featured a menu of authentic Scottish dishes, including haggis, neeps and tatties with rumbledethumps – a dish of mashed potato, turnips, swede and cabbage – alongside cullen skink, a hearty smoked haddock soup, and cranachan, a traditional dessert made with cream, raspberries, oats, honey and whisky.

Residents also joined in singing classic Scottish song ‘Auld Lang Syne’, exploring the history of the Scottish flag, the St Andrew’s cross, and taking part in other cultural activities to honour the life and poetry of Robert Burns.

Residents at Wren Hall in Selston celebrated Burns Night. Photo: Submitted

Anita Astle MBE, managing director of Wren Hall, said: “Burns Night was a wonderful way to celebrate Scotland’s cultural heritage and provide an enriching and engaging experience for our family members.

"Events like this are at the heart of what we do, offering opportunities for creativity, connection and joy in our home.”

For more information on Wren Hall, please visit wrenhall.com