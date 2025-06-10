Seeking space? Nine highly recommended halls to hire in and around Mansfield

If so, not to worry, we have got you covered.
We have compiled a list of halls to hire in and around the Mansfield area, highly recommended by reviews on Google.
All featured spaces have a Google rating of 4-5 stars and are listed in no particular order.
1. Carr Bank Wedding Venue
Carr Bank provides more than just a venue for weddings. This versatile space is ideal for a range of events, including wakes, corporate gatherings, parties, and more. For more information, visit: www.carrbankweddings.com/privatehire. This venue has a 4.6 rating on Google reviews. Photo: Carr Bank Wedding Venue
2. St Lawrence's Church Hall
St. Lawrence's Church Hall, located at 152 Sandy Lane, Mansfield, is available for hire and has a rating of 4.7 on Google. The rental cost for parties is £20 per hour. They also require a £100 deposit, which is refundable in the event of a cancellation or if there are no damages. Please note that the hall does not accept bookings past 7pm to respect the community. See more details at www.facebook.com/StLawrencesChurchHall. Photo: St Lawrence's Church Hall
3. St Peter's Centre
St Peter's Centre, Church Side, Mansfield, has a 4.5 rating and is available for hire as a community centre. Call 01623 428775 for inquiries. Photo: Google
4. Rainworth Village Hall
Rainworth Village Hall has a 4.5-star rating on Google and is available for hire. For more information about prices, visit facebook.com/RainworthVillageHall. Photo: Image belongs to Rainworth Village Hall
