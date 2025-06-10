Seeking space? Nine highly recommended halls to hire in and around Mansfield

2 . St Lawrence's Church Hall

St. Lawrence's Church Hall, located at 152 Sandy Lane, Mansfield, is available for hire and has a rating of 4.7 on Google. The rental cost for parties is £20 per hour. They also require a £100 deposit, which is refundable in the event of a cancellation or if there are no damages. Please note that the hall does not accept bookings past 7pm to respect the community. See more details at www.facebook.com/StLawrencesChurchHall. Photo: St Lawrence's Church Hall